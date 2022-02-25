Music hits of the 60s and 70s came to life at the annual Alabama Alpha Iota Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa lip sync contest.
Wetumpka Middle School students in grades fourth through eighth treated the audience to a variety of hits.
E'lissa Ritchey organized the event and was pleased with the outcome.
“Many thanks to all the performers for their enthusiastic contributions,” Ritchey said. “In addition to the talented student contestants, the closing act was performed by Charles Lawrence, a student from the Wetumpka High School Theatre Guild, singing ‘New York, New York.’”
Isabella Richardson, Mary Ross Rolling, Sophie Arant, Kynadee Seavers and Layah Driver came together as the group Sugar & Spice Girls earning first place for their rendition of the 1961 hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” made popular by The Tokens.
Second place was awarded to the group, Country Peeps, featuring Ansley Green and Makayla McCullers singing the 1974 Dolly Parton’s No. 1 song “Jolene.”
The emcee for the evening was June Carpenter. Judges included Kay Spriggs, president of Alabama Alpha Delta Kappa; Ron Spriggs, immediate past international president of the Alpha Delta Kappa Association for men; and Sheikla Blount, Alabama Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship chairman.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators united in the ideals of education. Alpha Delta Kappa promotes excellence in education, altruism and world understanding. Its endeavors encompass the recognition of outstanding women educators, the building of fraternal fellowship, the promotion of educational and charitable projects, the sponsorship of scholarships, including cooperation with worthy community programs relating to education and charities as well as contributions to world understanding, goodwill and peace.
The proceeds from Puttin’ on the Past fund two scholarships at Auburn University Montgomery: the Emily Milner and the Annie May Morriss Memorial Scholarships, named for two charter members of the Wetumpka chapter. The scholarship recipients must be graduates of or teach in the Elmore County Schools. Alpha Delta Kappa members also support the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, the Alzheimer’s Association and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ritchey said she Alpha Delta Kappa appreciate the support and help behind the scenes from staff at Wetumpka High School who allowed use of their facilities including Mr. Jeff Glass WHS theatre teacher, WHS Theatre Guild students, Wetumpka Middle School administration and staff and Winn-Dixie for decorations.