Visitors and vendors braved the rain Saturday for the annual Eclectic MayFest. Some vendors didn’t make it. Some visitors stayed home, but those who came out found baked goods like cakes from Susu’s Eats ‘N’ Sweets.
Cliff Williams / TPI A few vendors and visitors braved the weather Saturday for Mayfest in Eclectic.
Cliff Williams / TPI Vendors struggled as the weather kept away guest at the Eclectic Mayfest.
Cliff Williams / TPI Susu’s Eats ’N’ Sweets owner Susan Byrd Williams speaks with customers at her sweet treats booth at the Eclectic Mayfest.
Cliff Williams / TPI All sorts of crafts and woodworking was available at the Eclectic Mayfest on Saturday.
Cliff Williams / TPI Children wait to take orders at a snow cone trailer at Eclectic’s Mayfest on Saturday.
Cliff Williams / TPI A goat meets monkeys at the Eclectic Mayfest.
Cliff Williams / TPI A few vendors and visitors braved the weather Saturday for Mayfest in Eclectic.
Cliff Williams / TPI Vendors struggled as the weather kept away guest at the Eclectic Mayfest.
Cliff Williams / TPI Susu’s Eats ’N’ Sweets owner Susan Byrd Williams speaks with customers at her sweet treats booth at the Eclectic Mayfest.
Cliff Williams / TPI All sorts of crafts and woodworking was available at the Eclectic Mayfest on Saturday.
Cliff Williams / TPI Children wait to take orders at a snow cone trailer at Eclectic’s Mayfest on Saturday.
Cliff Williams / TPI A goat meets monkeys at the Eclectic Mayfest.
“I was up til 4 a.m. Friday,” baker Susan Williams said. “I was up several nights this week getting ready for this weekend.” Williams said wanted to come out to downtown Eclectic and offer the petit fours and other sweets she had made. Customers slowly came by, speaking with Williams and purchasing items. Visitors also visited booths with crafts, flowers and, of course, food. Local author Scott Pyron had his book, The Practical Guide to Family Preparedness, available to purchase. “It rained on us early,” Pyron said. “Then the weather cleared a little bit unexpectedly. It’s been great to be able to speak with those who did come out.”