Cheryl Parliament’s eighth-grade science classes at Wetumpka Middle School will benefit from some new equipment this year thanks to a grant from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Parliament submitted the grant through the Princess Sehoy Chapter of Birmingham. Parliament wrote a deserving proposal and as a result was one of only 52 teachers in the United States to be awarded a Helen Crouch Memorial Grant.
The equipment Parliament purchased is already exciting the students as they learn about atoms with computers and app interactive hands-on study. Next semester she has more equipment she purchased that will be used to learn circuitry and robotics, again with computers and app interface.
All of Parliament’s new equipment will work hand-in-hand with the Alabama Math Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI).
The Princess Sehoy DAR Chapter of Birmingham believes this is quite an accomplishment for Parliament and her students. The chapter said because Princess Sehoy lived at Fort Toulouse in the early 1700s, it seems fitting the DAR Chapter bearing her name submitted the grant written by Parliament.