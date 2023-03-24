Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Lots of sunshine late. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.