A third person has been arrested in connection to a string of breaking and entering of vehicles July 25 in the River Oaks and Meadowbrook subdivisions in Wetumpka.
The Wetumpka Police Department previously arrested Jamal Sekou Garrott, 19, of Alabaster, and Vonshawn Perry, 22, of Montgomery. Now a third subject has been arrested. In the early morning hours of Aug. 2 Kenya Harmony, 19, of Calera, was taken into custody in Shelby County.
“He was identified during the initial investigation,” Wetumpka police Maj. Josh Barfoot said. “Our investigation is working to identify others involved including juveniles.”
Harmony was transported to the Elmore County Jail and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief. He has a $117,000 bond available to him.
Garrott was booked into the Elmore County Jail on July 25 and charged with four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and fourth degree theft. After a hearing in front of Elmore County District Court Judge Glen Goggans, Garrott has a $106,000 cash bond available to him.
Perry was also booked on July 25 into the Elmore County Jail and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft. He has a cash bond of $106,000 available to him.
According to incident reports, a laptop, wallets with credit cards, cell phones, a handgun and loaded gun magazines were taken. The items were taken from unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood.
Barfoot the thefts could have mostly been prevented.
“They were crimes of opportunity,” Barfoot said. “They opened unlocked vehicles and took items. This is a good reminder to remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors when the vehicle is unoccupied.”