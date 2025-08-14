AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

Aug. 13

• Anginetta Spencer, 43, of Prattville, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Aug. 12

• Alexander Edwards, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Andrian Jeffery, 23, of Wetumpka, was arrested for third-degree domestic violence.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Forgery was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 11

• Jaquez Sanders-Butler, 25, of Wetumpka, was arrested for attempted murder.

• Neglect/abuse of an aged or disabled adult was reported on Holtville Road.

• Attempted murder was reported on Southwest Main Street.

Aug. 10

• Cornelius Harris, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 8

• Marcuis Campbell, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Yolanda Hurst, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.

 