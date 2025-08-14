Aug. 13
• Anginetta Spencer, 43, of Prattville, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
Aug. 12
• Alexander Edwards, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Andrian Jeffery, 23, of Wetumpka, was arrested for third-degree domestic violence.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Forgery was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Aug. 11
• Jaquez Sanders-Butler, 25, of Wetumpka, was arrested for attempted murder.
• Neglect/abuse of an aged or disabled adult was reported on Holtville Road.
• Attempted murder was reported on Southwest Main Street.
Aug. 10
• Cornelius Harris, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Aug. 8
• Marcuis Campbell, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Yolanda Hurst, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.