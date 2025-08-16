There has never been a traffic light at the entrance of the Wetumpka Sports Complex on the Coosa River Parkway — not even after the construction of the stadium.
Now the Alabama Department of Transportation and the City of Wetumpka have entered into an agreement for installation, operation and maintenance of traffic control signals and roadway signals at the intersection that also includes the entrance to the city’s River Town Center.
“This has been a long time coming,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “We’ve needed this.”
The council approved a new agreement with the Elmore County Commission and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office for housing municipal prisoners. Willis said the county is trying to get all the municipalities on the same rate. The agreement calls for a slight increase of about $1 per day per prisoner.
The council approved a tax certificate and an agreement with the Elmore County Commission. It will allow the county to spend funds from its bond issue on city property with no financial obligation to the city.
At the next meeting the council will take up the purchase of four surplus vehicles from the Alabama Department of Transportation for public works. It will allow the replacement of vehicles 15 to 20 years old.
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the July 21 meeting.
• Approved a proposal with Warren Averett to provide email domain migration and Office 365.
• Approved a sponsorship of the Wetumpka Sports Network at a cost of $1,000 per month for the next year.
• Approved appointment of poll workers for the upcoming municipal election.
• Approved a lease for a copy machine for the airport.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 18.
Councilmember Joe Brown was absent from the meeting.