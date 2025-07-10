Lewis Washington Sr. is no stranger to the Wetumpka City Council. He’s been there several terms over the years and even served as mayor.
“I was the first Black councilmember in Wetumpka,” Washington said. “I was the first Black mayor of Wetumpka.”
Washington is now campaigning for a seat he has previously held — councilmember for District 2. It’s an area of Wetumpka he is highly familiar with as he grew up in Wetumpka.
“This is my home and I love it,” Washington said. “I’m highly concerned about recreation, providing jobs for our young people and getting more street lights. We need more sidewalks.”
Washington believes recreation needs to be developed for everyone in Wetumpka and not just those with extra funds.
“Lots of parents can not afford to pay the fees for ball leagues and such,” Washington said. “There at the MLK Center is a great gathering spot for District 2. We once had basketball goals and volleyball nets. There are none now. In the building there are no checkers, there are no dominoes and no bingo games. There is no area where they can sit in the summer time to enjoy themselves like they did many years ago.”
Washington is thankful for the nearby splashpad but previously advocated for a swimming pool. It’s something he still believes should be constructed. He wants to see the games come back at the MLK center.
“It takes pressure off the parents and grandparents knowing their children are at a safe place being supervised by a person working for the city,” Washington said. “They know they can go up there everyday, play and enjoy themselves. If young people have something to do, crime will go down.”
Washington has visions of a skate park and the city hiring youth to instill a sense of work ethic and pride in the community.
Washington said in previous term on the council he was instrumental in bringing sidewalks to District 2. He wants more and wants the city to do a better job of maintaining rights of way across the city.
“There are lots of bushes that need to be cut back,” Washington said. “Gutters and drains along city streets are clogged up.”
Washington said in his terms on the council the city limits were extended south down U.S. Highway 231 to the Tallapoosa River and the Montgomery County line.
“We also got sewer down to the bridge,” Washington said. “That was instrumental to growth along 231. Sewer is like gold. It helps attract businesses.”
Washington said Wetumpka has some great things going on, especially downtown and growth along U.S. Highway 231. But he wants to make sure all of Wetumpka is served by the city.
“I love Wetumpka,” Washington said. “This is my home. I have been here all my life. I’m going to continue to fight and stand up for all citizens.”