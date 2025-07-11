A familiar face is now in charge of the halls of Stanhope Elmore High School.
The Elmore County Board of Education approved the hire of Wes Dunsieth as principal of the school after Ewell Fuller retired. Dunsieth first came to the school as a teacher and baseball coach. He went to Chilton County and returned to Stanhope Elmore a few years ago as assistant principal. Like a coach and Fuller, Dunsieth is big on relationships with his students and staff.
“I think this new position gives me the opportunity to make an impact on all students,” Dunsieth said. “I love to see my kids be successful. I call all of them my kids. I want to see them all be a part of the school as a whole, not just one classroom or one team, but the school. That includes faculty, the staff, the students and the community.”
Dunsieth grew up and went to school in Coosa County and teacher/coach Billy Paul Williams there inspired him to go into education.
“He was a very passionate history teacher that made learning enjoyable,” Dunsieth said. “That's something I wanted to do. It's kind of grown from that getting into teaching and coaching, I became very passionate about my students and my players, and I wanted to see them succeed in everything that they did that kind just like Coach Williams. It evolved into getting into administration.”
Dunsieth and Williams still communicate regularly. Sometimes they see each other at the ballfields as Williams called games.
After high school, Dunsieth went to Troy University. He got his masters in school administration from the University of West Alabama.
Dunsieth’s time as assistant principal has shown him how to care for students and build relationships.
“In the classroom, in the dugout or on the field you can build those relationships easily,” Duniseth said. “I feel like we have so many kids here and it's a little harder doing it in the halls. I know them, but I don't know what it is they are passionate about.”
But Duniseth is confident he will find ways to connect with all of the students at Stanhope Elmore.
“I want to have those conversations where you're getting to know them,” Duniseth said. “You can then push them to be successful in all things.”
Duniesth said Fuller laid a great foundation for him to follow. There will be a few minor changes.
“He's a bigger cheerleader than me,” Dunsieth said. “He was spirited and had sayings. I’m not that person.”
But one thing will stay the same — the Yondr cellphone pouches.
“It's changed our school culture for the positive,” Dunsieth said. “It’s making an impact with discipline and academics and attendance.”