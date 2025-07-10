July 9
• Roger Boddie, 54, of Millbrook, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 7
• Norman King, 55, of Lafayette, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Terrance Edwards, 34, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Terrance Thomas Jr., 23, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
• Alexander Edwards, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for theft of property.
• Criminal trespass was reported on Autumnwood Village.
• Organized retail theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 6
• Kevin Carter, 44, of Wetumpka, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Marcus Broderick, 28, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.
• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported on Christy Court.
• Domestic violence was reported on Hideaway Lane.
July 5
• Sean Henderson Jr., 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Nora Martin, 36, of Deatsville, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Taylor, 38, of Hoover, was arrested for six counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence and reckless endangerment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 3
• Ar’miyah Trimble, 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.