July 9

• Roger Boddie, 54, of Millbrook, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 7

• Norman King, 55, of Lafayette, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Terrance Edwards, 34, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Terrance Thomas Jr., 23, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

• Alexander Edwards, 36, of Wetumpka, was arrested for theft of property.

• Criminal trespass was reported on Autumnwood Village.

• Organized retail theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 6

• Kevin Carter, 44, of Wetumpka, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

• Marcus Broderick, 28, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.

• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported on Christy Court.

• Domestic violence was reported on Hideaway Lane.

July 5

• Sean Henderson Jr., 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Nora Martin, 36, of Deatsville, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Brandon Taylor, 38, of Hoover, was arrested for six counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence and reckless endangerment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 3

• Ar’miyah Trimble, 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 