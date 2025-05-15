May 15
• Holly Jurkiewiz, 44, of Tallassee, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 14
• Jericho Hall, 29, of Eclectic, was arrested for eight counts of failure to appear.
May 13
• Joseph Holman, 48, of Wetumpka, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Dusty Parker, 46, of Eclectic, was arrested for failure to appear.
May 12
• Harassment was reported in Autumnwood Village.
May 10
• K.C. Dotson, 27, of Prattville, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Ronald Hamm, 41, of Montgomery, was arrested for five counts of failure to appear.
May 9
• Timothy Ellison, 34, of Clanton, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Rhajah Jones, 28, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Young Jr., 25, of Coosada, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Daren Wilson Jr., 32, of Ozark, was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
• Charles Barnes, 25, of Ozark, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Hayley Thornal, 25, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Wilson Street.
May 8
• Brandy Johnson, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Davontay Smith, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for 37 counts of failure to appear.