May 15

• Holly Jurkiewiz, 44, of Tallassee, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 14

• Jericho Hall, 29, of Eclectic, was arrested for eight counts of failure to appear.

May 13

• Joseph Holman, 48, of Wetumpka, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Dusty Parker, 46, of Eclectic, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 12

• Harassment was reported in Autumnwood Village.

May 10

• K.C. Dotson, 27, of Prattville, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Ronald Hamm, 41, of Montgomery, was arrested for five counts of failure to appear.

May 9

• Timothy Ellison, 34, of Clanton, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Rhajah Jones, 28, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Michael Young Jr., 25, of Coosada, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Daren Wilson Jr., 32, of Ozark, was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

• Charles Barnes, 25, of Ozark, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Hayley Thornal, 25, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Wilson Street.

May 8

• Brandy Johnson, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Davontay Smith, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for 37 counts of failure to appear.

 