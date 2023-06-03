Edgewood Academy graduate Susan Barner has been named the new head of school.
Barner is no stranger to the halls of the Elmore school. She has either been a student or staff there since first grade.
“It is my second family,” Barner said. “I can remember walking the halls. I love it. It is great to have spent my entire life here.”
Barner went to Huntingdon College after graduating from Edgewood and returned to teach five years later.
“I can remember coming here to teach,” Barner said. “Larry Pickett was head of school starting when I was in second grade. I worked for him.”
Barner said she joked around at the time about Pickett being at Edgewood for 30 years. She sees the parody in her resume.
“I think this is my 35th (year),” Barner said. “I’m rocking on and have no intentions of going anywhere anytime soon.”
Barner’s history with Edgewood goes beyond walking its halls as a student and staff member. She lived in the home that once belonged to Charles Storrs who donated the land for Edgewood Academy, which started in 1967. Barner’s grandfather did some of the construction work on the school as it grew, and Barner’s husband likewise graduated from Edgewood.
Barner’s office has her megaphone and athletic letter from her cheering days at Edgewood. Next to them is her husband’s Edgewood baseball cap.
As head of school, Barner replaces Jay Adams who is following his passion and returning to the classroom at Edgewood Academy.
Adams taught for a few years before becoming head of school for the last three as Barner served as assistant head of school.
Last year Adams taught three classes the first semester and four classes the second semester.
“He loves teaching,” Barner said. “Teaching is his first love. He loves to be in the classroom.”
Barner said she won’t be teaching next school year as she’ll serve as both the head and assistant head of school as she figures out new responsibilities and how the administration might change.
“I’m going to see who I work well with and figure it out,” Barner said. “We are going to do some realigning of duties with the lower school.”
Barner wants to see the continuation of family and tradition at the school. Barner said three other teachers and a coach are alumni of the school.
“I also can recall handing diplomas to many of the parents of students who recently graduated,” Barner said. “We average about 25 graduates per year. We have small classes and everybody knows everybody.”
The veteran educator said education is constantly evolving to better serve students. There will be some changes as she moves to head of school, but not much.
“It is a slightly different role,” Barner said. “It is not much more than what I was doing. About the only thing changing is trim paint in the office as it didn’t match and the name on the door.”