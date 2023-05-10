A senior from Wetumpka High School and from Elmore County High School were named the overall winners of the 19th annual Joe Sewell Memorial Scholarship.
Wetumpka’s Gavin Baxley and Elmore County’s Courtney Sides took the stage at the Wetumpka Civic Center with 25 other finalists from across schools in Elmore County. Baxley and Sides, along with 13 other finalists, were ninth certificate winners of the award as freshmen.
“The award is designed to recognize high school senior athletes who represent Christian leadership and emulate the character of Joe Sewell,” Joe Sewell Award Board President Chas Worthy said.
Schools can nominate up to four students and the Joe Sewell board evaluates the nominees on more than just athletics.
In their senior year, Baxley and Sides took home $3,000 scholarships.
But Baxley and Sides weren’t the only ones to be named winners. Eight other finalists were announced as category winners and took home $1,000 scholarships.
In the Leadership Category, Becca Worrell of Wetumpka High School and Colton Wheeler of Holtville High School were named winners.
In the Academic Category, Kiley Sisson of Wetumpka High School and Taylor Gunn of Wetumpka High School were named winners.
In the Church, Community and Character Category, Allye Justiss of Elmore County High School and Samuel Silas of Holtville High School were named winners.
In the Athletic Category, Emma Chavers of New Life Christian Academy and Payton Stephenson of Elmore County High School were named winners.
Baxley wants career in sports broadcasting
Baxley, a cross-country and track athlete at Wetumpka High School said it is just an honor to go through the application and interview process and be a finalist of the Joe Sewell Award. He was a certificate winner in the ninth grade and got to see the banquet. The night served as part of his inspiration.
“One of the seniors was a member of the cross country team as well,” Baxley said. “I kind of looked up to him a lot back then.”
Baxley said he has known for a while the honor associated with just being nominated for the award and this nominees proves the point.
“Just talking with all the nominees, seeing the kind of people that get nominated for this, to be selected as a nominee is big and to win is truly an amazing thing.” Baxley said.
Wetumpka Cross Country Coach Jessica Holbert said she deserves little credit for the athlete and leader Baxley has become.
“He takes all the credit on his own,” Holbert said. “I just helped some with leading. He was a very good take charge kind of person. I just guided him where he needed to be. He started really young.”
Holbert said Baxley sacrificed his time to help his teammates.
“He was the type of leader that got the younger kids in,” Holbert said. “We had seventh graders that would run with us. He would lead. He would get them believing we could be better. Even though he was the fastest on the team, he encouraged the other ones to be the best they could be too.”
After graduating from Wetumpka, Baxley, a self-described sports fanatic, plans to continue his cross country and track career at Troy University while majoring in broadcast journalism.
“When I was little I wanted to play football or be a football coach but as you grow up you realize that maybe it wasn’t for you or in the cards,” Baxley said. “Broadcasting and sports broadcasting specifically has really been able to keep me invested in sports and Wetumpka athletics. I hope I can make a career out of that in the future.”
Sides plans to attend the University of Mobile
A career was shown to Sides nine years ago when her younger brother was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of six. The family was in and out of hospitals and medical clinics.
“The people that make the biggest impact are the nurses who sit down and talk with your families,” Sides said. “They get comfortable with you. I want to be that comforting person to other families’ lives.”
Sides said she wants to get a doctorate in nurse anesthesia. She said the Sewell Award is unlike any other award.
“It doesn’t focus on solely athletic stats, community service hours they have or their GPA,” Sides said. “Rather it focuses on honoring and continuing the legacy of a great man named Joe Sewell. The strength of his Christian character was displayed in his athletics. That same spirit is displayed in everybody on this stage.”
Sides was on the volleyball and track teams at Elmore County High School. Sides said her time in schools in Eclectic has prepared her for what lies ahead in her life.
“Elmore County High School is the best school I could have ever been placed in,” Sides said. “I thank my parents for moving me to this area. My counselor Ms. Jerie Lewis has played a huge role in helping me understand what scholarships are available, what college applications are and how to go about being the best interviewer and speech giver I could be and the best student I could be.”
Sides also said her two years at the Elmore County Technical Center where she received certificates as a patient care technician and clinical medical assistant were crucial in beginning her journey into medicine.
Sides appeared prepared on the podium just seconds after she was announced as the overall winner. She later gave credit to God and to lessons all the nominees have already learned in life — preparation.
“We were talking beforehand and most had one prepared just in case,” Sides said. “Most of it was genuine and from the heart, just the honor and humility I felt being given this award.”