Cancer impacts more than just the person with it — from survivors, to caregivers to family members of those diagnosed, cancer can influence anyone. Almost everyone touched by cancer seeks a way to help others. It’s the case for Wetumpka High School valedictorian Sydney Skipper.
“My best friend's mom, which is, like, my mom's best friend, was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Skipper said. “I saw how others stepped in to help. I want to do that.”
Skipper realized she didn’t care for the hands-on treatment that nurses and doctors do. Instead, she has decided to go to Samford University to pursue a degree in pharmacy. But that’s not the only career she wants to pursue.
“Samford has a good law school, so I thought I'd try it out,” Skipper said.
She found a program that will let her work towards being a pharmacist and lawyer at the same time.
“I want to be a healthcare attorney,” Skipper said. “I think I want to work with patents, especially around cancer.”
Skipper’s journey started in Wetumpka and its schools. She was always on the sidelines dancing too.
“I've always been a part of all the school stuff,” Skipper said. “Everyone's always been so supportive and just cheered me on.”
Skipper got to Wetumpka High School and found faculty to push her. Meredith Ingram challenged Skipper in AP Chemistry and in life. Monica Williams did the same in AP Calculus.
“Miss Williams is the best teacher I've ever had,” Skipper said. “She is one of the most dedicated teachers I've ever had. She has a passion for it. She was always prepared for class. Miss Ingram was the same, but she reminded me a lot of my mom, so I just always liked her.”
For a long while Skipper sought validation through success in school.
“For a really long time, school was an idol in my life,” Skipper said. “School wasn't just something I did, it was something that I lived for.”
Throughout school, she kept her grades at the forefront of all she did. Good grades weren't just goals, they were part of her identity.
“Valedictorian wasn't just a goal, it was a requirement that I had for myself,” Skipper said. “But God, by His grace, showed me that I'm so much more than my achievements. He reminded me who I am in Him, even when it felt like I was drowning under the pressure.”
Skipper said she learned good grades and a rewarding career shouldn’t be the goal in life. She credited God with her ability to succeed in everything she does.
“My Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ was with me every single moment of the way, every study session, every test, every late night, every football game, all of it,” Skipper said. “I would not be here without Him. I could never have done this without Him.”