Ten people have pleaded guilty or found guilty of drug charges from a smuggling operation in federal court.
The defendants include an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper, a Deatsville woman and eight others from Mexico to Montgomery.
“This case is a clear reminder of the serious threat that drug trafficking poses to our communities,” acting U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson said in a release. “Cocaine and other illegal narcotics fuel violence, addiction and instability in neighborhoods across Alabama and the nation. Our office remains committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to dismantle these networks and hold traffickers accountable, no matter where the drugs originate or how they move.”
On May 19, 2025, a federal jury found Jim Carter, Jr., 58, of Montgomery, Alabama; Francisco Lopez, 39, of Texas; Michael Evans, 53, of Montgomery, Alabama; and Bryce Johnson, 38, of Union Springs, Alabama, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. The jury convicted Carter and Lopez on an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a suspected drug trafficking network involving Carter in 2023. The investigation uncovered that Carter traveled to Texas and crossed the border into Mexico on multiple occasions to further the conspiracy. Couriers regularly transported cocaine from Texas to Alabama, delivering it to Carter. On June 10, 2024, agents seized six kilograms of cocaine during a delivery to Carter by Lopez.
The jury also heard evidence that Michael Evans, who was a State Trooper at the time, offered to wear his uniform and use his official patrol vehicle to facilitate drug transportation, in an attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. Carter and Lopez each face a statutory sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Evans and Johnson face up to 20 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Prior to trial, Saundra Curry, 63, of Deatsville, pleaded guilty on Sept. 19, 2024, to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Othello Howard, 29, of Montgomery, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2025, to the same charge and also faces up to 20 years. Jimario Thompson, 37, of Montgomery, Alabama, pleaded guilty on April 30, 2025, to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He faces a maximum of 20 years. Raul Ramos Deleon, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty on April 30, 2025, to illegal reentry into the United States after deportation. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Maria Beatriz Palomo-De Lopez, 41, also a Mexican national, pleaded guilty on April 30, 2025, to illegal reentry into the United States after deportation. She also faces up to 20 years.
“This investigation shows that no one is above the law — not even those sworn to uphold it,” Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer said. “Drug trafficking puts lives at risk and tears at the fabric of our communities. The DEA, working alongside our local law enforcement partners, is committed to protecting the people of Alabama by keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and ensuring accountability at every level. Our communities deserve safety, justice, and law enforcement they can trust.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case with cooperation from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Other investigating agencies include the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Millbrook Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, and Prattville Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Mark E. Andreu and Michelle R. Turner are prosecuting the case.
The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.