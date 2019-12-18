The Wetumpka City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jerry Willis to accept property donated by Moore Enterprises.
“The mayor was able to negotiate with Moore Enterprises,” city attorney Regina B. Edwards said. “They own the building at 200 Company St. After the mayor met with them, they agreed to donate it to the city for the appraised value.”
Edwards indicated the property is valued at $90,000.
“The only thing the council needs to do (Monday night) is accept the donation and authorize them to take a charitable write-off,” she said.
Willis said the property could be made into a parking lot.
“I think it’s going to be an asset for the city,” he said. “It goes along with what we are trying to do downtown. It will clean up that particular area.
“We’re happy to get the property. Once everything is cleared out of the building that they want, we will begin to demolish it.”
He said the immediate concern for the city is to clean up the property then determine what will be done with it.
“It’s a great donation and we appreciate it,” Willis said.
Willis delivered a first reading of an annual interest expense in the amount of $11,425.37 for financing the purchase of the old Faith Rescue building located next to the Wetumpka Civic Center.
The council will vote on the business item at its next meeting.
According to Willis, the city bought the building four years ago.
“That building is part of a plan to provide space for our senior citizen program,” Willis said. “Once we get our police situated in their new space we can move forward and develop half of the building for our senior citizen program and the other half of the building can be used for additional break-out rooms for the civic center to be rented out.”
Willis said half the building will produce income for the city and the other half will provide space for the city’s seniors.
The council had a first reading to purchase backstop netting valued at $20,209 for the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
“This is replacing the netting that has been there for 12 years,” Willis said. “It’s deteriorated and dangerous to keep playing without some decent netting.”
There were no old business items on the council agenda.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the city 2020 holiday schedule
• Approved the transfer of ownership of a Berretta 9mm service weapon to retiring city police officer Lt. Anthony Crenshaw
• Approved the minutes of the Dec. 2 council meeting
The council’s next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 6