Wetumpka and Elmore County are rich in history.
Some of its history is in books but there are also families whose foundations are generations old. Some of the old family names are on marquees and monuments around town. Thanks to the Wetumpka Depot, history is coming to life through Stories from the Porch.
“Each of the presenters has a deep connection to the area,” Wetumpka Depot artistic director Kristy Meanor said. “Each of them have great stories to tell about people and events surrounding their families.”
Many in Wetumpka recognize the Fain name. It’s on the marquee at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets. Dennis Fain will share a bit of the Wetumpka flood of 1961 when he was a younger man.
Jenny Stubbs' family has been in Elmore County for seven generations. The family has been great at keeping a record of what all has happened in Elmore County and beyond. Stubbs will present a story titled “Blockbuster Dreams, Popcorn Budget: Wetumpka's Cinema Side Stories.”
Hazel Jones has been around the Wetumpka Depot for a while and will bring to life early stories of the Depot.
Other storytellers include Wetumpka native Janice Whorton who grew up in the upstairs portion of a service station on Company Street. The building now houses Our Place Cafe. Billie Rawls is the curator of the Elmore County Black History Museum and attended the Elmore County Training Center that now houses the museum. Jonathan Yarboro is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, one of the first churches in Wetumpka. The program will also feature Arthur Smith.
“It promises to be a great afternoon of nostalgia surrounding Wetumpka with storytelling and good food,” Meanor said.
Stories from the Porch is part of the Wetumpka Depot’s lunch series. It is at noon on June 26. Tickets are $20 and include lunch. Without lunch, tickets are $15. For more information, email kmeanor@wetumpkadepot.com or call 334-318-2538.