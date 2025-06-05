AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

June 4

• Quintina Saulsberry, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 3

• Richard Nelson, 27, of Huntsville, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Ta’sun Traylor, 23, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.

• Shamonya Brown, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.

• Sonya Lucas, 48, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.

June 1

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

• Quaterria Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for organized retail theft.

• Harassment was reported on Welch Drive.

May 31

• Domestic violence was reported on South Opothleohola Street.

May 30

• Brittany Harrell, 31, of Prattville, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Melissa Duncan, 42, of Prattville, was arrested for two counts of chemical endangerment.

• Terryl Joyce, 43, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

 