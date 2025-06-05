June 4
• Quintina Saulsberry, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 3
• Richard Nelson, 27, of Huntsville, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Ta’sun Traylor, 23, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.
• Shamonya Brown, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.
• Sonya Lucas, 48, of Wetumpka, was arrested for harassment.
June 1
• Quaterria Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for organized retail theft.
• Harassment was reported on Welch Drive.
May 31
• Domestic violence was reported on South Opothleohola Street.
May 30
• Brittany Harrell, 31, of Prattville, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Melissa Duncan, 42, of Prattville, was arrested for two counts of chemical endangerment.
• Terryl Joyce, 43, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.