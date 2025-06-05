A baker won’t find any of the recipes from Loretta Hatchett online or in the cookbooks. But you can find her baked goods based on family recipes weekly this summer at the Wetumpka Farmers Market.
“Everything is made from scratch,” Hatchett said. “None of this from a mix.”
Hatchett created Lo Lo’s Bakery in her home in Millbrook following retirement from the state.
“I worked there for 32 years and needed something to do,” Hatchett said.
At the Wetumpka Farmers Market, Hatchett is surrounded by veterans such as Palmer Farms, Wildly Blessed, Penton Farms and Evans Farms. There’s Secrets from Scratch and Sabrina Durham as well. Most were there when the HGTV cameras filmed it opening on the banks of the Coosa River. What they have a little experience in manning booths at farmers markets, Hatchett makes up with cooking experience.
“These butter pecan cookies, I have been making since I was 10,” Hatchett said. “That’s 55 years.”
Not just anyone has the skill or patience to make them.
“They are made with brown butter,” Hatchett said. “You have to cook the butter down for them. I have to be careful. If you look away, even just a blink of an eye, it burns.”
Hatchett has strawberry cake, Alabama sweet bread made with brown sugar, specialty pound cakes, crackers, cookies and more.
“It’s all family recipes,” Hatchett said. “I watched my mother and grandmother make them.”
Hatchett has experience baking them. For years she baked them for family and friends.
“Children came by the house to see my son,” Hatchett said. “Nobody went hungry and nobody went home empty handed. God blessed us, so we blessed others.”
Vendors at the Wetumpka Farmers Market have fresh fruits and vegetables, beef and pork, baked goods, jams and jellies, boiled peanuts and more.
The Wetumpka Farmers Market is at 304 East Coosa Street on the banks of the Coosa River. It is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14. It will not be there on Thursday, June 19. There are special markets at the same time on June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Oct. 18 and Dec. 6.