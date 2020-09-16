The Town of Eclectic will soon be home to a new retail chain.
A Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combination superstore is set to open in the town in early December, according to Mayor Gary Davenport.
The business will be the first of its kind in the town. Davenport said the business will be great for the town’s economy.
“Based on the traffic flow counts for the town and traffic coming from the lake, the developers feel that this is a good investment for them,” he said. “They expect to bring in a good amount of revenue. Depending on its success, they may build more in other small towns.”
Davenport said the only other combination store he knows of is in Geneva County.
Another business recently opened in the town and Davenport said two more businesses are searching for appropriate spaces to locate.
Bezlo’s II reopened under new ownership in August. Davenport said the Eclectic Town Council will be voting on a liquor license for the bar and grill at its next meeting on Monday.