The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was originally created following the April 2011 tornadoes to assist those with damage following the catastrophic storms.
According to Judge Glenn Goggans the fund has assisted families multiple times since then.
“We have helped many people right here in Elmore County,” Goggans said. “We have distributed $460,000 since 2011 and with no cost to the non-profit.”
Goggans said those who oversee the fund like himself, Michael Morgan and Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett want to help those whose Elmore County homes were damaged April 5.
“We are wanting to help where we can,” Goggans said. “But with storms over the last few years, our funds are a little short. We are hoping everyone can help out again and we can do something for these people.”
Goggans said there are no administrative costs involved with the fund. Barnett helps in determining if the need is real and the rest of the committee listens and ultimately votes.
“It’s usually only $1,000 or $2,000,” Goggans said. “It goes to help with immediate needs.”
Goggans said the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund has an account at First Community Bank of Central Alabama and donations can be made there. The fund also works with the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and donations can be made online at cacfinfo.org and donated to the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund.
Those seeking help from the fund can email disasterrelief@elmoreco.org or by mailing the application to PO Box 1060, Wetumpka, AL 36092.