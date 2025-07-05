City of Wetumpka leaders announced last Tuesday morning The GOAT Bar and Grill and NexGen Fun Park will be built in the city’s development on Coosa River Parkway.
This announcement makes three businesses who will be located in River Town Center, with the two businesses joining Tractor Supply Company. NexGen Fun Park will offer climbing structures, interactive activity zones and birthday party space for children. The facility will match up with groups who visit the Wetumpka Sports Complex across the road and for other children. It means the area will provide children’s activities year around.
“For years, our residents have asked for more indoor activities for kids, and we are proud to help bring this new option to town,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “NexGen Fun Park adds another layer to our family entertainment offerings and gives parents more choices close to home.”
The GOAT Bar and Grill, a popular Alabama-based restaurant, will offer a modern sports bar atmosphere and chef-inspired menu. It will serve as a convenient and welcoming dining option for families, teams, and guests attending events.
The GOAT Bar and Grill has a location in Prattville.
“The city has worked closely with local entrepreneurs over the past year to bring both projects to life,” Willis said. “Together, these additions strengthen River Town Center’s role as a destination for recreation, dining, and community gathering.”
River Town Center is located directly across from the main entrance to the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
Construction on The GOAT and NexGen Fun Park is expected to start this year and hopeful openings in 2026.