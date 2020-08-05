As a part of National Health Center Week, the Eclectic Family Health Center was recognized for the role it has played in the community for the past 15 years.
National Health Center Week is celebrated Aug. 9-15 and serves as an opportunity to recognize the more than 1,400 community health center organizations in America operating more than 12,000 service delivery sites for its patients.
These centers provide care for 30 million Americans in need of affordable health care options.
“Community health centers are a safety net for many communities throughout the United States,” said Gilbert Darrington, CEO of Health Services Inc., the company that owns Eclectic Family Health Center as well as several other health centers in the River Region. “Oftentimes it’s the only means of healthcare in small communities. It’s important to recognize the hard work they put in.”
One in every 12 people in America receive care from a community health center like the one in Eclectic, and its often the only accessible and dependable source of primary care for many communities in the nation — especially in rural communities where one in every five residents rely on community health centers for their primary care.
The center in Eclectic is unique because it provides care to patients regardless of their ability to pay for services, Darrington said.
“Every patient receives a high quality of care regardless of whether they can pay,” Eclectic Family Health Center family nurse practitioner Karen Dean said.
In addition to providing quality care, the nation’s community health centers help power local economies by generating a total of $54.6 billion in economic activity on an annual basis.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, community health centers have provided essential resources and support in testing and treatment in underserved communities.
Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport, who presented a proclamation to the center’s staff, said he’s grateful for the years of service provided.
“I’m glad they’re here doing what they do best,” he said. “They do a fantastic job.”
The center has four employees: Landon Bobo, patient registration; Martha Pinckard, licensed practical nurse; Dinna Gill, medical assistant; and Dean, certified nurse practitioner.
The hours of operation for the Eclectic Family Health Center are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.