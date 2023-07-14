Another dining option will open in downtown Wetumpka at the intersection of Bridge and Hill streets.
WOW Cafe of Eclectic confirmed a rumor some had heard this week with a post on social media.
“WOW Cafe is opening a new location in downtown Wetumpka,” WOW posted on Facebook. “We are proud to announce The Lofts restaurant-space has been leased and construction will begin soon.”
Webb Smith was one of the partners in developing The Lofts at Bridge and Hill with its rooms on the second floor and planned restaurant space below. When The Lofts opened last year, Smith and others were searching for the right fit for the downstairs space. He anticipated a restaurant and found one in WOW.
Smith and WOW will now have to figure out an opening date, which has yet to be determined.
“We are still waiting for engineering plans for the kitchen and will have to wait for a couple pieces of kitchen equipment,” Smith said. “Availability of equipment puts us at odds with this project and others as well. It is unrealistic at this time to guess when WOW might open.”
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene said landing another downtown Wetumpka restaurant serves a need.
“When you go into the restaurants around here, there is almost always a wait, especially for dinner,” Greene said.
Greene said a recent survey noted a need for more restaurants.
“We are excited to have another dining option in downtown Wetumpka,” Greene said. “We obviously need more restaurants downtown. I think if you ask any resident they will tell you there is a need for restaurants. It looks like the public is thrilled it is going to be WOW.”