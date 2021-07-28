Jacob Allison was recently a delegate at the 84th American Legion Alabama Boys State, representing his community and Edgewood Academy. His parents are Aimee and Leon. Jacob was involved in the judicial interest group.
While in the judicial interest group, he worked together with others in the group to call criminal cases to trail through the Circuit Courts.
American Legion Alabama Boys State is a leadership program for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and are leaders in their schools and communities. This year's delegates also include the young men selected for 2020 Boys State since that session was canceled due to COVID-19. American Legion Boys State provides delegates with working knowledge of how governments function on the city, county, and state levels.
Acceptance to Alabama Boys State is a privilege granted by invitation only. Delegates from across the state are selected by their school faculty and community leaders based on their demonstrations of leadership, hard work, strong morals, and motivation. Boys State is a full and active week held on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and an invitation to attend is one of the state's highest honors.
At Boys State, students build new friendships, participate in mock government, and hear from an array of Alabama leaders. These include congressmen, state elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders, and more. Delegates join interest groups that focus on their individual career goals. In these educational breakout sessions, delegates not only learn from lectures but develop skill sets through field trips and hands-on exercises. Delegates will also have activity time during which they can participate in recreational activities such as sports, music, drama, and news media.
The American Legion believes there is no better way to assure the survival of the republic than to train the young people in the ideas and objectives of the American government. By teaching youth to understand and appreciate the basic principles involved in the successful management of a democratic society, the American Legion can keep America strong and ensure freedom for future generations. These are the distinguished, long-standing objectives of American Legion Boys State.
Alabama Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and is directed by retired Judge Pete Johnson of Birmingham; the Assistant Director is Ret. Col. Mark Valentine, and Chief of Staff is Judge Joel Laird of Anniston.