During its June 28 meeting, the Elmore County Commission signed and presented a resolution honoring the Tallassee City School Junior and Senior High School Anglers for winning the 2021 Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s State Tournament Classic.
Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin, along with head coach John Goodman, and numerous parents helped assemble this year's bass fishing team for the Tallassee Tigers, according to the proclamation.
Three teams from the junior high school and five teams from the high school competed in three qualifying tournaments on Lake Martin, Lake Eufala and Lake Weiss. All eight teams from Tallassee competed with more than 250 boats and roughly 500 anglers in the 2021 ASABFA State Tournament Classic on Lake Jordan.
The junior high team of Jayden Griggs and Stephen Bridgman captured top individual finish for a boat at the junior high level with 6.7 pounds, and the high school team of Michael Markham and Carter Davidson captured top individual finish for a boat at the high school level with 10.96 pounds. Davidson caught the tournament's largest fish, weighing nearly 5 pounds.
"The Elmore County Commission, on behalf of the citizens of Elmore County, recognizes and congratulates the Tallassee Junior and Senior High School Anglers on a great season and winning the 2021 ASABFA State Tournament Classic," the proclamation reads.