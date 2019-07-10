The Elmore County Commission said Monday it has created an email address for residents to report complaints about trash pickup by Advanced Disposal, which is working to add a truck and a driver for the county, according to commission chairman Troy Stubbs.
“In the last several months we have seen a decline in the efficiency of the service throughout the county,” Stubbs said after Monday’s commission meeting. “We’ve experienced a lot of growth and they’re limited in their dump trucks. With all the growth, they don’t have a backup plan if something happens. They’re stretched pretty thin. … They have missed routes and had delays in (garbage) pickup and caused frustration. They are facing challenges with staffing.”
Residents can report problems by sending an email to trash@elmoreco.org.
“Email us and we will work the problem,” Stubbs said. “We know there is a problem. We’re asking citizens to use that email address and let us know about the problems they’re seeing. We need to build a database.”
Stubbs said the county commission has met with Advanced Disposal management several times about complaints. Even garbage at the homes of Stubbs and fellow commissioner Bart Mercer has not been picked up in recent months.
“We’ve had a series of meetings with them and asked them for a plan of action,” Stubbs said. “We are asking them to minimize those issues. We have told them we need them to have a plan if a truck breaks down or a driver calls in sick. I think we’re getting there. I anticipate improvement. In our meetings with them one of their potential plans is adding a truck for Elmore County and a driver to run it.”
In other action at the meeting:
• County engineer Richie Beyer reminded residents of the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 19-21.
• Commissioners were given a second draft of the county’s proposed road and bridge projects to be funded by the new Rebuild Alabama program. Commissioners will make final selections for the county’s plan which must be in place by Aug. 31. The gas tax increase of 6 cents per gallon to pay for the projects goes into effect Sept. 1.
“We’re trying to figure out how to maximize our first-year money and attract more bidders,” Beyer said.
• Commissioners were given the first draft of the $28.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020.
“We’re several months in advance and we’ve got a working document we can modify and adjust,” Stubbs said.
• Commissioners approved a memorandum of warrants from June 20 to July 1 of $1,082,167.78.
• Commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with Maxwell Air Force Base to notify the base of any proposed construction of tall buildings in the county that could interfere with flight patterns. Beyer said it applied only to a small portion of southwest Elmore County.
• Approved a public hearing at the July 22 county commission meeting to consider an off-premises retail beer and table wine license application by Dolgencorp LLC for the new Dollar General store at 150 Titus Rd. in Titus.
• Heard of the resignations of courthouse security officer Lewis “Stan” Walls and corrections lieutenant Anna Smirnoff and the hiring of Frank “Alex” Morrow to replace Walls.