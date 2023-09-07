No one was injured in a minor collision between an Elmore County school bus and an automobile Thursday morning.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said a bus with students onboard was involved in a “fender bender” at the intersection of U.S. HIghway 231 and Old Montgomery Highway in Wetumpka.
“I saw a video,” Dennis said. “The driver was at a stop then literally rolled into the car in front.”
He said there were no reported injuries and the students on the bus were transported to school.
Dennis said he expects there will be some minor damage to the automobile and that Elmore County Schools staff will determine the next course of action.
“We investigate the situation and the driver then go from there,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the last serious accident involving an Elmore County School bus on its route occurred about three years ago in northern Elmore County.
“An SUV ran through an intersection,” Dennis said. “She hit the bus right behind the driver. The back of the bus went over the SUV and it flipped the bus over. How the lady survived, I don’t know.”
He said in that incident, there were no students on the bus at the time.
“The driver was pretty banged up,” Dennis said.
Dennis said he believes school buses are one of the safest means of transportation for students.
“If you see a vehicle run into a bus, it usually tears the car up and the bus is sitting there,” Dennis said. “You are like, ‘Did it get hit?’”