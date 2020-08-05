In an effort to continue offering services to the community, the Elmore County Extension Office is offering a number of virtual events now through September.
With in-person events canceled until Saturday, county coordinator Katrina Mitchell said virtual events offer a way for more people to still enjoy the programs.
Beginning Saturday, Mitchell said the office will begin hosting a limited number of in-person programs but the majority of its offering will continue to be offered virtually. Safety and social distancing guidelines will be enforced at in-person events.
“A lot of people are spending more time at home due to COVID-19,” Mitchell said. “Maybe they’re staying home because they’re at a higher risk or they just don’t feel comfortable attending events right now. This is a way to make sure that everyone has access to our programs.”
The upcoming virtual events are as follows:
• Healthy Money Smarts for Adults with Prattville Public Library
• Camp Conservation for Teachers
• Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Training
• Stem in the Garden Teacher Webinar Training
• Basic Estate Planning
• AL 4-H AAMU Virtual Robotics Camp
• Get Outside with AL Smart Yards
• Cottage Food Training
• AL Garden Chat
• Timber Tax & IRS Reporting
• Rite Bite Healthy Cooking
• Seniors Safe At Home
• 2020 Environment Education Webinar
Series
• Disaster preparedness
A popular program, Alabama Garden Chat, takes place on Wednesdays in August at 3 p.m. Mitchell said the program features a master gardener answering questions ad addressing specific topics.
Another program, Get Outside with Alabama Smartyards, is also offered on Wednesdays in August but at 1 p.m.
For sports enthusiasts, there will be an athletic turf workshop on Aug. 13 and 27 that educates attendees on the maintenance required for a turf field, like irrigation, drainage, mowing, seeding, soil testing and pest management.
Registration is required for each of these events. For more information about the dates and times of programs offered by the extension, go to Aces.edu/events/.