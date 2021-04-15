The Wetumpka FFA Alumni Championship Rodeo is set to make its return from April 30-May 1 after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
The Wetumpka FFA Alumni Chapter is in the midst of finalizing plans for its third rodeo, which will be held at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. FFA Alumni Chapter president and rodeo co-director William Pierce said the rodeo will be produced by Oubre Rodeo Company based in Lagrange, Georgia.
General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for children 10 years old and younger. On Friday and Saturday, the gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 8 p.m.
“We really wanted to make this a fun and affordable event that a family of four could attend without breaking the bank,” Pierce said.
The rodeo will include eights events: bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, break-away, saddle bronc and tie-down roping.
Specials guests include Dani Loeb, the first Alabamian to make the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, and Kaylee Campbell, the reigning Miss Rodeo USA. Both ladies are set to sign autographs and participate in some rodeo events. Jerry Thornton will also treat guests to a trick horse performance during intermission.
On Saturday, May 1, a wagon train, a parade of horse-drawn wagons, will travel from the Iron Horse Ranch in Wallsboro to the sports complex. Pierce said the wagon train is open to public and costs $10 to participate in.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the alumni chapter, which works to give back to Wetumpka High School’s FFA Chapter and the WHS agricultural department.
“Our main focus is to fundraise so that we can give back to the students,” Pierce said. “Every thing we do is to help benefit their education.”
The alumni chapter awards the $1,000 R.O. Meek Scholarship to one senior FFA member each year, provides funding for additional classroom materials and supplies, and helps to fund the students’ trip to the annual FFA national convention.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at Eventbrite.com/e/wetumpka-ffa-alumni-championship-rodeo-tickets-145717301371.
Those interested in participating in the wagon train should reach out to Pierce via email at Wetumpkaffaalumni@gmail.com for more information.