It could have been worse.
A fire destroyed an estimated 600 bales of hay and a barn at Bar J Farms on Redland Road Tuesday morning. But owner Johnny Boyd is thankful no one was hurt. Now the work begins to replace the hay put away for winter.
“I still have a cutting of hay out there,” Boyd said.
The fire was discovered about 6 a.m. Tuesday as work was beginning on the farm.
“They noticed smoke,” Boyd’s cousin Tracie Setzer said. “They went to check it out and saw flames. They started to move equipment.”
A spray of water was put on a tank filled with nitrogen fertilizer. Luckily no equipment was lost to the blaze.
The Redland Fire Department was joined by the trucks from fire departments at Emerald Mountain and Wetumpka to battle the blaze.
The fire will likely smolder for days or more as the rolls of hay slowly burn as oxygen gets to the embers.