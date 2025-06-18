The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a theft from a UPS truck.
The driver of the truck handed someone a package while stopped on Grandview Road about lunch Friday.
“A UPS driver was approached by an unknown man after making a delivery at 3741 Grandview Road in Millbrook,” a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release said. “Police say the man asked the driver if he could pick up his package from the truck and showed a photo of an ID on his phone with the correct name and address.”
Believing the request was legitimate, the UPS driver gave the package to the man.
“It was later discovered that the man was not authorized to receive the package, which was valued at $1,758.91,” CrimeStoppers said. “The suspect left the scene in a blue Mazda 3.”
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, CrimeStoppers asks them to immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833- 251-7867).
Tips can also be passed to CrimeStoppers through an anonymous tip form by texting 215stop to 738477.