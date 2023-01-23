It has been nearly three years since the Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission has been able to offer guided tours of the crater rim because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guided tours return Feb. 25.
“Our last guided tour was in March 2020,” Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission vice chair Marilee Tankersley said. “The next week, everything shut down.”
The crater commission has flyers to allow self-directed tours but the guided tours provide even more information.
“We have had lots of interest in this,” Tankersley said. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this again.”
Auburn University professor of geology Dr. David T. King will be at the Wetumpka Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 to give a lecture on the crater and its creation.
“He hasn’t been back since we stopped the guided tours,” Tankersley said. “We normally have about 75 to 100 people for it, but we expect more this time given its been a few years.”
Tankersley said King’s lecture at the civic center is free.
“This is an excellent opportunity to hear about how scientists have proven the facts about the impact and research related to the crater,” Tankersley said.
The guided tours of the rim occur on Saturday, Feb. 25. The two hour tours are scheduled to leave from Trinity Episcopal Church across from Winn Dixie on U.S. Highway 231 at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
“We will have either a student or volunteer geologist on each van to answer questions.
Costs for the guided tours are $25 for adults and $15 for children and students up to age 18.
Payments for guided tours can be sent to 408 S. Main Street with checks made payable to the Wetumpka Crater Commision.
Everyone is asked to be at Trinity Episcopal Church 20 to 30 minutes ahead of time for registration.
“There is some walking on the tours,” Tankersley said. “Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Reservations are not confirmed until payment of the fee and rain does not cancel the tour.”
Van space is limited and must be reserved by Feb. 16.
The crater was created about 85 million years ago, when a very large meteor hit near where the city of Wetumpka is today. The blast created an almost five mile wide crater that can still be seen today. This crater can be viewed from several places.