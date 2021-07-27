Heady Scoops n Smoothies is now open on U.S. 231 offering 24 flavors of ice cream and 22 smoothie options.
The business hosted a soft opening on Thursday, July 22, and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 23, which was sponsored by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We love this community and we take pride in being able to make it a little bit sweeter,” said Philip Edwards, owner of Heady Scoops n Smoothies.
Edwards said owning an ice cream shop is a dream that began as a child.
“I was 8 years old when I won my first game with the little league team that I was on,” Edwards said. “Afterward, we were treated to ice cream and I got a double scoop of mint chocolate chip, which is still my absolute favorite. We were sitting outside and I said, ‘guys, one day I’m going to have a place like this.’ I don’t know how much I actually believed that at the time but I believe that’s where the dream started. It’s something that has always stayed with me. It took 40 years for that dream to realize itself.”
The names of the smoothies on the menu, such as the Coosa Cleanser, Jasmine Gardens, Meteor, Big House, The Bridge and more, were inspired by local iconic things. In the fall, Edwards plans to add soups, wraps, sandwiches and salads to the menu.
“We have a really good foundation and we could build this into something really great,” he said. “We’re just getting started.”
There’s an upstairs area that Edwards hopes to turn into a lounge for kids and teens – complete with internet access, a television and games like air hockey and foosball.
Edwards said it’s also important for him to be able to give back to his community as well. He has plans to introduce the Feel Good Shake and the proceeds from that shake will be donated to local charities on a monthly basis.
The Slam Shake, which is currently available for purchase, benefits Slamily, a local car club. Edwards said the club used the barn to host events and it recently burned down. He intends to raise enough money through Slam Shake sales to cover the cost of pouring the foundation for a new barn.
“There’s plenty of need in our community and I want to be a part of paying it forward,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he initially intended to open the store in 2020, but the pandemic slowed the process.
“What could’ve been done in six months has taken 15 months,” he said. “Very limited access to materials and the services we needed was a big obstacle.”
Edwards’ wife, Lisa Wright, owns a business located in the same building, Heady Boutique. The couple also owns Heady Vapes, which is located in the building as well. Heady Scoops n Smoothies is located at 2872 U.S. 231.