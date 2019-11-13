Thousands of people came to Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson to get a close-up view of how people lived before Alabama became a state.
The 24th annual Alabama Frontier Days, held Nov. 6-9, gave visitors the chance to interact with impersonators, watch demonstrations and participate in activities that were reflective of life between 1700 and 1820.
Using the parks as its historical backdrop, the event illustrates how people from this fascinating period of Alabama’s past lived and worked. Creek Indians, French soldiers and their families, British traders who lived among the Creeks and American soldiers who fought in Andrew Jackson’s army during the Creek War were present.
Additionally, there were a variety of strolling balladeers, entertainers, period musicians and merchants offering reproductions of items used on the frontier.
Many reenactors make this annual gathering a unique event.