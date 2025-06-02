Tim Wheeler joins two other Elmore County juvenile probation officers with more than 30 years of experience.
It was a milestone celebrated earlier this month with presiding juvenile court Judge Ben Baxley and chief juvenile probation officer Delane Goggans.
Wheeler moved to the juvenile probation office in 1998 after state law forced the closure of the Elmore County Youth Detention wing in the Elmore County Jail. And he’s been at it ever since.
“It is a great honor to serve Elmore County as a juvenile probation officer,” Wheeler said. “It is my hope and intent to continue serving Elmore County’s youth under the leadership of Judge Baxley for many years to come.”
Baxley said Wheeler is an asset to the juvenile probation office, the Elmore County Juvenile Court and Elmore County youth.
“I have always been impressed by Tim’s work ethic and dedication,” Baxley said. “Tim genuinely cares about the kids in his care, so much so that he proudly displays photos of hundreds of juvenile court success stories in his office. There are photos of kids in military uniforms, at graduation ceremonies, at weddings and at jobs. Tim displays these photos to young juveniles to show them their futures, like those in the pictures on the walls, are filled with potential and possibilities.”
Goggans has worked with Wheeler for most of his career.
“Tim is not only a passionate influence in Elmore County, but he is also highly respected statewide, often sharing insight and guidance to juvenile probation officers around the state,” Goggans said.
Baxley said the juvenile probation officers are the heart of the juvenile court system. They help Baxley with how cases should be handled and what can be done.
“Tim is one of a kind,” Baxley said. “We are fortunate to have him to serve alongside chief juvenile probation officer Delane Goggans and fellow juvenile probation officer John Findley. Together, they are one of the most experienced juvenile probation offices in the state, combining for over 90 years of experience.”