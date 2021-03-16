A fundraiser benefiting Wetumpka High School's robotics team is now in progress by the Wetumpka Kiwanis Club.
The club is sponsoring a Boston butt sale, said Kiwanis Club vice president and Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton. Tickets are $35 each and the Boston butts will be available for pick up at the police station on Friday, April 2, from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Members of the Kiwanis Club will set up in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Police Department on April 1 to cook the meat.
"We're basically going to be up all night cooking, but we're happy to do it because this is going to help the robotics team cover some upcoming expenses," Benton said.
Dr. Virginia Vilardi, WHS robotics team sponsor and science teacher, said the money from the fundrasier will help students on the electric car racing team attend an in-person competition from April 30-May 1.
"This will be our first overnight trip of the year," Vilardi said. "We're traveling to Huntsville to attend a Greenpower USA electric car race. All of the other competitions we're participated in this year have been virtual."
Vilardi said the trip will be more expensive than normal because of the necessary COVID-19 safety measures. For example, only two students are allowed per room to allow for proper distancing. Fifteen to 16 students will attend the competition.
"We usually put four in one room or six students in a suite," she said. "So, we're having to purchase more hotel rooms than normal."
Vilardi said this competition is vital to the electric car team maintaining their spot as No. 1 in the nation.
"This team has been first in the nation for the past two years," Vilardi said. "This competition will help us solidify our title. We're in the lead with points right now and we're trying to keep the lead."
The deadline to place an order is Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m. Those interested in ordering a Boston butt should call Benton at 334-850-5000.
"Having the Kiwanis Club do this for us is amazing," Vilardi said. "We are so appreciative."