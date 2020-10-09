The Wetumpka Public Library is gearing up to host a Facebook Live event with author Linda Alexander.
This is the library’s second Facebook Live event featuring an author. The first was with bestselling author Debbie Herbert.
Wetumpka library director Susan Hayes has said that she intends to continue offering virtual events to the public until the library is able to reopen to the public.
The next event will take place on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Join Alexander as she talks about the biographies she’s written about a few of Hollywood’s former leading men. Alexander admits that she’s in love with old Hollywood and has interviewed and written about many classic entertainers.
She’s written several books, four of which are biographies about Steve Ihnat, Robert Taylor, Jack Kelly and Allan "Rocky" Lane. She calls them "her guys" and loves opportunities to share their lives with others.
Her book, "The Life and Death of Rising Star Steve Ihnat - Gone Too Soon" is the story of one of the busiest guest stars of the late ‘60s and early '70s and his odd death in Cannes, France at 37 years old.
"I Am Mister Ed...Allan 'Rocky' Lane" tells the story of television’s famous talking horse. Lane was also a well-known cowboy in earlier years.
The book "A Maverick Life: The Jack Kelly Story" is about TV's "Maverick" co-star. Kelly was a child actor who went on to play several roles until the late ‘70s when he transitioned into politics."Reluctant Witness: Robert Taylor, Hollywood, & Communism" tells the story of Taylor’s life from his upbringing in Nebraska to his death.
At least one book will be given as a prize, there will be a question and answer session, and Alexander will read from some of her books.
To attend, search for this event on the Wetumpka Library's Facebook page and click on the "going" button. This should automatically generate reminders as the event date approaches.