Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 68F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 68F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.