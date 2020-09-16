Wetumpka pastor Juanita Jackson is on a mission to help those who feel like they’ve lost their way.
Jackson, pastor of Living By Faith Worship Center, recently self-published a book, titled “On the Edge,” she hopes will serve as a guide for others struggling with life’s challenges.
She is inviting the public to attend her book-signing event on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at A Chance to Dance, located at 68 Queen Ann Rd. Several books will be available for purchase for $15.
Jackson said she was inspired to write the book after experiencing a dark time in her life.
“There were so many things going on in my life,” she said. “As a pastor, wife and mother, there was a lot that I was dealing with and going through. I found myself in a place where I thought I wouldn’t be able to, or didn’t know how to, get back to where I used to be. I was praying but I felt like God wasn’t hearing me. I began to look at my life, where I was, and I felt like I was on the edge.”
Jackson said she called out to God through prayer and fasting and He pulled her from the dark place she was in and back into the light.
“When I came out on the other side, I began writing and the words poured out of me,” Jackson said. “It was like He gave me the words.”
Jackson said it took her about two and a half weeks to write her book. Now that she’s in a good place in her life, she wants to share her struggles and the steps she took to overcome them.
“I just want people to know that no matter how far down you get, God is able to pull you back up and set you on the right path,” she said.
She also decided to write about her experience because she wants people to know no one is exempt from the struggles that life may bring.
“We (clergy) are just like everyone else,” she said. “We have our trials and downfalls. Mentally and physically we go through things, but when we go through, we know that we have an advocate in God. If you just keep calling on Him and crying out to Him, he will answer. We have to pray, fast and seek God. I just thank God for giving me the insight to write this book.”