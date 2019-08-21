A Millbrook man is accused of striking and trying to suffocate a 4-month-old infant in Montgomery according to court records.
Documents show William Burch Jr., 27, of Millbrook was arrested by the Montgomery Police Department Thursday and charged with domestic violence strangulation and aggravated child abuse. Court records indicate the abuse has been ongoing since May.
“Three videos were produced showing the victim being struck with open hands, suffocated and thumped,” records state. “The incidents began in May and continued through Aug. 12.”
Court documents said the infant was taken to Children’s Hospital where bruises and a possible brain bleed were documented.
Burch is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony and if found guilty Burch is subject to 10 to 99 years in prison.
Domestic violence strangulation is a Class B felony and if found guilty Burch is subject to two to 20 years in prison.