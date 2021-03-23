Millbrook Mayor Al Kelly shared an update on the city's massive sporting complex that's now under construction at the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce's Quarterly Luncheon, which was held at the Millbrook Civic Center.
The luncheon marked the chamber's return to hosting luncheons since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The event included lunch catered by Ingram's Farmers Market.
The highlight of the luncheon was Kelly's update on The Fields at Seventeen Springs project, which is a partnership between the city of Millbrook, Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Board of Education, Grandview YMCA and Elmore County Economic Development Authority.
"To get five organizations together like that and to agree on something -- that's difficult to do," Kelly said.
The complex, to be located off Alabama 14 on Dismukes Road, will be completed in three phases, the Grandview Phase, the Fieldhouse Phase and the Champion Phase.
The Grandview Phase will involve the construction of five full size and lighted rectangular sports fields and one tennis complex with six lighted regulation size courts and three pickleball courts, a programmable pond for water activities and sidewalks and parking to provide access to the facility.
Millbrook project manager Stuart Peters said a few design changes were made during the first phase of the project. The positioning of the tennis courts and fields were changed to make the design more conducive to future use and growth, Peters said.
In phase two, the position of the 100,000-square-foot field house was pushed forward to make it more of a focal point for the multi-sport complex. Peters said the field house will include "everything you could possibly do when it comes to indoor sports."
"This is the most exciting time in our area," Peters said. "Crews are out there right now making progress."
Guests at the luncheon watched a virtual video that showed what the completed project is expected to look like.
Visitors will be able to access the facility from Old Prattville Road and Alabama 14. In addition to constructing the fieldhouse, phase two will feature the construction of additional sidewalks and parking and four fields designed for softball and little league baseball. The final stage of construction will include a football and a baseball field with stadium seating and possibly a competitive track.
The project in its entirety will take several years to complete and is expected to cost several millions of dollars. Costs will be split among Elmore County, the city of Millbrook, Elmore County Commission, the Elmore County Board of Education, the Elmore County Economic and Development Authority and the Grandview YMCA.