Alabama Orthopedic Specialists have opened their brand-new facility in Wetumpka, located at 277 Huntress St., Suite 202, part of the One Oak Medical complex.
The practice is offering safe and comprehensive in-office care while following local and national health authority guidelines. Patients in need of specialized bone, joint and muscle care are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling (334) 274-9000.
In addition to their locations in Montgomery and Prattville, the practice’s new location in Wetumpka will provide area residents access to advanced, comprehensive musculoskeletal care from local experts. Together, Alabama Orthopedic Specialists’ specialty-trained providers offer next-level solutions for a broad range of conditions and injuries with personalized treatment and recovery plans designed for each patient’s unique needs and goals. Each one of their doctors has completed extensive training in their area of subspecialty orthopedics, including sports medicine and arthroscopy, foot and ankle surgery, total joint care and spine surgery.
“We are excited about our new facility and happy to bring safe, compassionate specialty care to the residents of Wetumpka and the surrounding areas, and during this difficult time, we are open and here to help,” said Dr. G. Dexter Walcott, fellowship-trained sports medicine surgeon at Alabama Orthopedic Specialists. “Our team is proud to now be a part of this wonderful community and offer high-level, patient-centered bone, joint and muscle care to help the region stay healthy and active.”
Alabama Orthopedic Specialists has remained committed to seeing patients safely for all their orthopedic needs. As part of that commitment, the practice offers safe, in-office appointments in Wetumpka as well as elective surgeries to provide consultation and advanced care for bone, joint and muscle problems. Their providers are also available in Montgomery at 4294 Lomac St. as well as in Prattville at 461 E. Main St.
For more information about Alabama Orthopedic Specialists or to schedule an appointment, please call (334) 274-9000.
Since 1980, the specialty-trained doctors of Alabama Orthopedic Specialists have remained dedicated experts specializing in the bone, joint and muscle care the region needs. Serving residents of Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka and the surrounding areas, Alabama Orthopedic Specialists offers next-level solutions for a broad range of conditions and injuries for the back, neck, spine, elbow, foot, ankle, hand, wrist, hip, knee and shoulder. Their doctors also offer expertise in joint replacement and revision, orthopedic trauma and sports medicine as well as convenient, on-site services, including durable medical equipment, MRI and occupational and physical therapy. For more information on Alabama Orthopedic Specialists, visit www.aosonline.net or “like” Alabama Orthopedic Specialists on Facebook.