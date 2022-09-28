Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&