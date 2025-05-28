The theater stage gives everyone a chance to come out of their shell. The script and lights provide a chance to share a vision or take on another persona.
The Penguin Project is set on and around the stage to provide a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their creative talents. It allows the children to interact with other children and volunteers to work on communication skills, self-confidence and self esteem.
The Penguin Project has been around since 2004 and at the Wetumpka Depot since 2018.
Ollie Baggett has autism and ADHD. He will be a sophomore at Stanhope Elmore High School this fall. He has been with the program for four years now.
“It’s introduced me to so many fun people,” Baggett said. “Like, it's made me just real happy. I met so many good people.”
Baggett plays several roles in the upcoming Penguin Project Let Us Entertain You Cabaret at The Wetumpka Depot including a monologue. It’s something Baggett has been rehearsing for months.
“I just want to make sure I get it right,” Baggett said.
Those with disabilities are at the front of the show. But there are volunteers making sure the actors enjoy themselves and have a great show. Heather Fitzgerald is an event planner for the City of Montgomery by day. She found The Penguin Project about a year ago on social media after looking for a way to volunteer.
“It's been a great opportunity to hang out with some great kids,” Fitzgerald said. “They're all wonderful with such big personalities. It's just been fun.”
Fitzgerald and Baggett have bonded. They tease each other, all in good fun. It's a great feeling for Fitzgerald as she is helping others. It has helped Baggett perfect his monologue.
“He cursed my entire family and all my cats and stuff if he didn't get to do his monologue tonight at rehearsal,” Fitzgerald said. “He wants to show it off to everyone because he has been practicing so hard.”
In the Thursday rehearsal, Baggett performed it for the first time. He asked director Daniel Grant Harms who he was to present it to. Baggett quickly locked in on Fitzgerald to start. He even adlibbed with conviction that only Baggett, Fitzgerald and Harms knew.
“He nailed it,” Fitzgerald said.
Harms has been with the Wetumpka Depot Penguin Project since its start in 2018. He is also a special education teacher at Millbrook Middle School. The theater veteran jumped at the chance when The Penguin Project came to Elmore County.
“Here it is just about celebrating their differences and their strengths,” Harms said. “We look at what strength they can bring with their special needs to the audiences to warm their hearts.”
Harms doesn’t take it easy on the Penguins. He makes many of the same demands any other director would make of a cast.
Thursday he had the cast making changes to bring the actors into the audience.
“I know they can do it,” Harms said.
He knows first hand what Baggett is capable of as the now sophomore was in Harms’ classroom in middle school. Harms has seen Baggett’s growth from the front row.
“He was timid four years ago,” Harms said. “He's kind of blossomed here a little bit over the last few years. Now, I have to reel him in sometimes, especially when we get an audience. He really feeds off of their energy. He kind of stills the show at times.”
Harms and Hannah Meherg are directing the Penguins in this week’s cabaret. It will be on the stage at the Wetumpka Depot Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The actors who have aged out of the program are still working a show of their own to be on stage June 2-3.
Tickets are available on The Wetumpka Depot’s website.