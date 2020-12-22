The Wetumpka Police Department is currently investigating a felony theft from a retail store.
On Dec. 20 between 8 and 9 p.m., an unidentified male and female entered the Wetumpka Walmart, placed several items inside of their shopping cart and exited the building without paying for the items.
The suspects exited through a fire escape door located on the Garden Center side of the business and loaded the items into an older model Chevrolet SUV before fleeing the scene. The value of the stolen items amounts to more than $1,000.
Wetumpka investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the female offender through the released photos. No photos of the male were captured.
If you can identify this suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the Wetumpka Police Department or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
Make sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Residents may also use CrimeStoppers’ toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.