A Prattville man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.
Tuesday morning a Trooper within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
“The driver, identified as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville, assaulted the Trooper then fled on foot,” ALEA said in a release. “Several units from various divisions within ALEA responded to assist in the search including ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Special Agents and SWAT Team Members within the Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and additional Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, along with deputies from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) K-9 Team.”
Within two and half hours Wise was apprehended without incident and booked into the Elmore County Jail. Wise was officially charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault, escape and criminal mischief. Citations were also issued for window tint and driving with a revoked license.
Wise has a $27,000 bond available to him.
No officers were injured over the course of the incident.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.