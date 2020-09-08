The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a felony theft that occurred at a retail store.
On Aug. 30, two unknown males entered into a clothing retail store in Prattville and selected multiple articles of Polo Ralph Lauren clothing. The males then took the aforementioned items and exited the business without purchasing the items.
The males left in a grey Nissan Altima (AL tag 3AR7687). Tag is registered to Jack Ingram Motors.
Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the theft suspects through the released photos.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the unidentified males or their whereabouts, immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Be sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Residents may also use the CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a case reward.