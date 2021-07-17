A Prattville woman has been arrested in connection with recent vehicle break-ins in Millbrook.
On Monday, July 12, Millbrook police officers responded to the 4500 block of Alabama 14 in regard to a report of an individual stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a business.
The complainant told officers he observed a white woman on his property removing catalytic converters from vehicles. The complainant attempted to make contact with the offender, who abandoned the lawn mower that she was driving and fled to a pickup truck parked nearby.
The offender was last observed fleeing eastbound on Alabama 14. Responding officers were unable to locate the offender at the time of the report. The complainant was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, as well as a possible license plate number. Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to process the scene and collect physical evidence. It was determined that the offender had unlawfully removed catalytic converters from multiple vehicles.
Millbrook detectives developed 46-year-old Prattville resident Angela Doris Waugh as a suspect in this case. It was determined that at least 24 vehicles were broken into and the catalytic converters were removed from each one. Warrants of arrest were obtained against Waugh for four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
On Friday, July 16, Millbrook police were notified that Waugh was in the custody of law enforcement after having been arrested for an outstanding warrant in Autauga County. Waugh was taken into custody and transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was arrested and charged.
Waugh was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail where she remains under a $60,000 bond.
“We are extremely pleased to announce this arrest,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “I want to commend our detectives that worked this case. This is an example of outstanding police work. We had some strong investigative leads that our investigators were able to follow up on, ultimately identifying the alleged offender and obtaining warrants for her arrest. From Monday to today they have been on these individuals heels and she’s known for some time that she was wanted in connection with this case. She chose to attempt to avoid or elude our investigators, which ended with her arrest today. Unfortunately for the offender, it appears that additional charges will be forthcoming as a result of this investigation. We anticipate multiple unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle charges, as well as one count of third-degree burglary to be filed against the offender in the near future. We appreciate the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in this case.”