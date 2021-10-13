The Red Hill Historical Preservation Association is looking forward to sponsoring a reunion at the old Red Hill School, Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1-4 p.m.
“We invite any former alumni of the old school, community members, anyone interested in the old Red Hill School to come and join in the fun and delicious food catered by Debra Roberson,” Castleberry said.
According to Castleberry, relatives of those who attended the Red Hill School are already planning to attend the reunion.
“We are expecting descendants of the Kennedy and Griffith families from Texas, Arizona and South Carolina to be there,” she said.
The Red Hill Schoolhouse has a deep history in the area. Over the years hundreds of students graduated from the K-12 school.
Alabama Power employees created a village that became the Red Hill community during the construction of Martin Dam; the first Red Hill School opened in 1913. It was a wooden structure that served the community until 1927 when a new brick schoolhouse was constructed. It served the community until 1966. Today efforts are ongoing to restore the building.
Fundraisers like last month’s Spaghetti Dinner help fund restorations to the historic school building. The Spaghetti Dinner raised nearly $2000. Organizers served more than 160 plates.
“We are grateful for the many businesses and individuals who helped,” Castleberry said. “This will be a big help to the RHHPA with maintenance of the old school.”
For more information about upcoming reunion, visit http://www.redhillcommunityclub.com/