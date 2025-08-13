The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the hiring of Vanessa Royal as executive director of the organization.
Royal succeeds Shellie Phelps, who stepped down in May after six years of service.
Royal is no stranger to the Wetumpka Chamber, previously serving as executive director from 2012 to 2016. Royal brings with her a wealth of experience in non-profit management, a passion for the local business community and a genuine love for the Wetumpka area.
Following her time at the Chamber, Royal served as vice president and relationship manager for the River Bank & Trust in Wetumpka 2023, taking on a full time role to assist her husband Jeff with the start up of his consulting firm, Elevation Strategies.
"As a small business owner, I am keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities facing our Wetumpka business community,” Royal said. “I am committed to delivering value and support to our chamber members. The chamber has a great team in place and an exceptional board of directors.”
Royal said she is excited to follow in the steps of my friend and former executive director Shellie Phelps.
“I look forward to partnering with the City of Wetumpka and Main Street Wetumpka as we continue to move our wonderful community forward together,” Royal said.